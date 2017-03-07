British singer-songwriter George Michael's death on Christmas Day at the age of 53 was caused by a heart condition.

Darren Salter, the senior coroner for Oxfordshire County, announced on Tuesday that Michael died of natural causes, specifically dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

According to The New York Times, the heart condition over time “reduces the heart's ability to pump blood.”

Salter said in his statement that there was no need to further investigate what caused the singer's death.

“[T]he investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries,” he wrote. “No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

(Relate: Wham! stars, Chris Martin pay tribute to George Michael at Brit Awards.)