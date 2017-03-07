British singer-songwriter George
Michael's death on Christmas Day at the age of 53 was caused by a
heart condition.
Darren Salter, the senior coroner for
Oxfordshire County, announced on Tuesday that Michael died of natural
causes, specifically dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and
fatty liver.
According to The
New York Times, the heart condition over time “reduces the
heart's ability to pump blood.”
Salter said in his statement that there
was no need to further investigate what caused the singer's death.
“[T]he investigation is being
discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further
enquiries,” he wrote. “No further updates will be provided and
the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”
