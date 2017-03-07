The Trump administration has signaled
it will drop out of a case challenging North Carolina's House Bill 2.
The law, approved by Republicans last
year during a one-day special session, prohibits transgender people
from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings and
blocks cities from enacting LGBT protections.
The Obama administration challenged the
law in court.
According to The
Charlotte Observer, the Department of Justice, headed by
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, last week wrote in a motion that it
is rethinking the government's request to block the law with a
preliminary injunction.
The federal judge overseeing the case
responded by putting the case on hold.
The ACLU said that it was preparing to
continue the fight on its own.