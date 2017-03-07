The Trump administration has signaled it will drop out of a case challenging North Carolina's House Bill 2.

The law, approved by Republicans last year during a one-day special session, prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings and blocks cities from enacting LGBT protections.

The Obama administration challenged the law in court.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the Department of Justice, headed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, last week wrote in a motion that it is rethinking the government's request to block the law with a preliminary injunction.

The federal judge overseeing the case responded by putting the case on hold.

The ACLU said that it was preparing to continue the fight on its own.