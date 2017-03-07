A Russian lawmaker is calling on the Russian government to ban Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast over a gay character.

Director Bill Condon last week told UK gay glossy Attitude that Gaston's bumbling sidekick LeFou (played by Josh Gad) would have an “exclusively gay moment” in the film.

In a letter to Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov said that the film violates a Russian law which prohibits the promotion of “gay propaganda” to minors, Russian news outlet Ria Novosti reported.

“[The film is] an obvious, unadulterated, unscrupulous propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relations,” Milonov wrote.

Milonov has a long history of anti-LGBT rhetoric. He wrote the St. Petersburg “gay propaganda” ordinance that inspired Russia's nationwide law, often describes gays as “perverts,” and has accused gay people of “lying about their problems.”

Beauty and the Beast opens March 17.