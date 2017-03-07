A new push to legalize same-sex marriage is taking shape in Germany.

Thomas Oppermann, head of the Social Democratic Party's (SPD) parliamentary faction, told Der Spiegel magazine that the issue would be raised at the next meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition, of which the SPD is a junior partner.

Katrin Goering-Eckardt, head of the Green Party in parliament, said that her party would back the SPD on the issue and ask for a public debate.

German Family Minister Manuela Schwesig, a Social Democrat, backed the move in a statement. “It's time for the conservatives to move on the issue. It must stop putting the brakes on modernization,” she said.

Germany currently recognizes gay and lesbian couples with civil partnerships, which do not include full adoption rights.

Eighty-three percent of Germans support same-sex marriage, according to a survey released in January.