Logo on Monday released its first look at Fire Island, the gay-ish network's latest reality series offering.

The docuseries from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Milojo Productions follows a group of six young New York City professionals with active social media accounts who escape to the Fire Island Pines, a resort community popular with the LGBT community.

Summering in the beachfront house are Khasan Brailsford, described by Logo as “a dancer on break from his successful career after performing with pop legends like Beyonce, Rihanna and Lady Gaga”; his best friend, Jorge Bustillos, who traded in a career as a doctor in Venezuela for a marketing gig in New York; Patrick McDonald, who recently had his heart broken; Brandon Osorio, a photographer and student; Cheyenne Parker, an entrepreneur and model; and Justin Russo, an artist and illustrator who is trying to “break out of his shell.”

“It's the gay Disneyland, y'all,” Patrick says in the trailer.

“We fell in love with Fire Island years ago the minute we stepped off the ferry,” Ripa and Consuelos said in a statement. “We're excited to share the long-standing magic of the island with this new series and to be working again with our Logo family.”

Fire Island is scheduled to air this spring.