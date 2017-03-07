Logo on Monday released its first look
at Fire Island, the gay-ish network's latest reality series
offering.
The docuseries from Kelly Ripa and Mark
Consuelos' Milojo Productions follows a group of six young New York
City professionals with active social media accounts who escape to
the Fire Island Pines, a resort community popular with the LGBT
community.
Summering in the beachfront house are
Khasan Brailsford, described by Logo as “a dancer on break from his
successful career after performing with pop legends like Beyonce,
Rihanna and Lady Gaga”; his best friend, Jorge Bustillos, who
traded in a career as a doctor in Venezuela for a marketing gig in
New York; Patrick McDonald, who recently had his heart broken;
Brandon Osorio, a photographer and student; Cheyenne Parker, an
entrepreneur and model; and Justin Russo, an artist and illustrator
who is trying to “break out of his shell.”
“It's the gay Disneyland, y'all,”
Patrick says in the trailer.
“We fell in love with Fire Island
years ago the minute we stepped off the ferry,” Ripa and Consuelos
said in a statement. “We're excited to share the long-standing
magic of the island with this new series and to be working again with
our Logo family.”
Fire Island is scheduled to air
this spring.