Actress Laverne Cox and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner are among the 101 transgender people who have joined an amicus brief in support of transgender student Gavin Grimm, the teen at the center of the bathroom access debate.

Grimm is the Gloucester High School senior who is challenging his school district's policy that prohibits transgender students such as himself from using the bathroom of their choice. The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case on March 28.

“Amici further submit this brief to highlight for the Court the perspectives and experiences of transgender individuals who are vulnerable to the pernicious effects of Petitioner's proposed interpretation of Title IX,” they wrote in their brief. “Amici offer their personal stories to illustrate that they, like other Americans, strive to contribute to their communities, raise healthy, loving families and succeed professionally.”

Other recognizable names who signed on to the brief include actress Jen Richards, author-activist Jennifer Finney Boylan and filmmakers Lana and Lilly Wachowski.