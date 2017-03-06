Actress Laverne Cox and Olympian
Caitlyn Jenner are among the 101 transgender people who have joined
an amicus brief in support of transgender student Gavin Grimm,
the teen at the center of the bathroom access debate.
Grimm is the Gloucester High School
senior who is challenging his school district's policy that prohibits
transgender students such as himself from using the bathroom of their
choice. The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case
on March 28.
(Related: Laverne
Cox on The
View
calls transgender teen Gavin Grimm “inspiring.”)
“Amici further submit this brief to
highlight for the Court the perspectives and experiences of
transgender individuals who are vulnerable to the pernicious effects
of Petitioner's proposed interpretation of Title IX,” they
wrote in their brief. “Amici offer their personal stories to
illustrate that they, like other Americans, strive to contribute to
their communities, raise healthy, loving families and succeed
professionally.”
Other recognizable names who signed on
to the brief include actress Jen Richards, author-activist Jennifer
Finney Boylan and filmmakers Lana and Lilly Wachowski.