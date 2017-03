An Illinois man lost his husband and father after a tornado last week ripped through the city of Ottawa.

According to Chicago ABC affiliate WLS-TV, the three men were working in their backyard when a tree uprooted by the tornado landed on two of them.

Seventy-six-year-old Wayne Tuntland was crushed by the tree, while his son's spouse, David Johnson, 31, died at a nearby hospital after suffering severe head trauma.

β€œA family member went outside to notify them that a storm was approaching,” LaSalle County Deputy Coroner Rich Ploch said. β€œIt looks like they were in the process of returning to the home. Unfortunately, the tree came down on them.”

The unidentified son was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Dozens of homes in Ottawa and nearby Naplate, Illinois sustained major damage.