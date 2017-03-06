An Illinois man lost his husband and
father after a tornado last week ripped through the city of Ottawa.
According to Chicago
ABC affiliate WLS-TV, the three men were working in their
backyard when a tree uprooted by the tornado landed on two of them.
Seventy-six-year-old Wayne Tuntland was
crushed by the tree, while his son's spouse, David Johnson, 31, died
at a nearby hospital after suffering severe head trauma.
“A family member went outside to
notify them that a storm was approaching,” LaSalle County Deputy
Coroner Rich Ploch said. “It looks like they were in the process
of returning to the home. Unfortunately, the tree came down on
them.”
The unidentified son was treated at a
nearby hospital and released.
Dozens of homes in Ottawa and nearby
Naplate, Illinois sustained major damage.