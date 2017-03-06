An Illinois man lost his husband and father after a tornado last week ripped through the city of Ottawa.

According to Chicago ABC affiliate WLS-TV, the three men were working in their backyard when a tree uprooted by the tornado landed on two of them.

Seventy-six-year-old Wayne Tuntland was crushed by the tree, while his son's spouse, David Johnson, 31, died at a nearby hospital after suffering severe head trauma.

“A family member went outside to notify them that a storm was approaching,” LaSalle County Deputy Coroner Rich Ploch said. “It looks like they were in the process of returning to the home. Unfortunately, the tree came down on them.”

The unidentified son was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Dozens of homes in Ottawa and nearby Naplate, Illinois sustained major damage.