Singer Justin Timberlake on Sunday dedicated an award to “different kids.”

Timberlake won the the night's first award at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Timberlake's Can't Stop This Feeling from the movie Trolls won song of the year. The song also was nominated for the best original song Oscar.

“I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together,” Timberlake said in accepting his award. “And so I guess I want to take this opportunity and speak to young people right now 'cause there's a lot of you looking at me, if you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you're a lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee, anyone that is treating you unkindly, it's only because they are afraid or have been taught to be afraid of how important you are.”

“Because being different means you make the difference. So, fuck 'em!”

The two hour show, which included performances by Bruno Mars and The Chainsmokers, was hosted by Ryan Seacrest.