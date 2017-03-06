Singer Justin Timberlake on Sunday
dedicated an award to “different kids.”
Timberlake won the the night's first
award at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood,
California.
Timberlake's Can't Stop This Feeling
from the movie Trolls won song of the year. The song also was
nominated for the best original song Oscar.
“I wrote this song because I wanted
it to be about inclusion, about being together,” Timberlake said in
accepting his award. “And so I guess I want to take this
opportunity and speak to young people right now 'cause there's a lot
of you looking at me, if you are black or you are brown or you are
gay or you're a lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you're just a
sissy singing boy from Tennessee, anyone that is treating you
unkindly, it's only because they are afraid or have been taught to be
afraid of how important you are.”
“Because being different means you
make the difference. So, fuck 'em!”
The two hour show, which included
performances by Bruno Mars and The Chainsmokers, was hosted by Ryan
Seacrest.