Dustin Lance Black, the creator of When We Rise, the ABC miniseries that follows 40 years of the modern LGBT rights movement, has called on President Donald Trump to protect transgender students.

The Trump administration last month decided to revoke Obama-era guidance from the Department of Education that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

(Related: Trump rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)

In an interview with ABC's Nightlight to promote When We Rise, interviewer Elizabeth Vargas noted the political climate in which the series was aired.

“You could not have possibly anticipated that we would be in this time that we're in when your miniseries would air,” Vargas said.

“Not exactly this position, no,” Black answered.

“I can't believe we're living in a country right now where you can attack schoolchildren. These are schoolchildren … And now they're being bullied by their government.”

“I say loud and clear to President Trump and to Vice President [Mike] Pence, you are fathers. Imagine if your daughters were sent to school and were told they had to go to the boys restroom. You would fight like hell to stop that from happening; to keep them safe. And that's what we're going to do,” he added.

When We Rise is available to stream from several outlets, including ABC.com and Hulu.