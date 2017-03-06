An Alabama drive-in has canceled show
times for Disney's upcoming live-active remake of Beauty and the
Beast over a gay character.
Director Bill Condon last week told UK
gay glossy Attitude that LeFou, played by Josh Gad, would have
a “nice, exclusively gay moment.”
According to AL.com,
the Henagar Drive-In Theater announced Thursday that it will not show
the film.
“If we cannot take our 11-year-old
granddaughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie, we have no
business watching it,” the theater said in a Facebook post. “If
I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we
have no business showing it.”
LeFou's admiration for Gaston, the
story's ultra-masculine villain played by out actor Luke Evans, had
left many fans speculating about their relationship.
Beauty and the Beast opens on
March 17.