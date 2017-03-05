Josh Gad, who plays LeFou in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, said at the film's premiere that he's proud of his character.

LeFou, the bumbling sidekick to Gaston, the film's ultra-masculine villain, has a “gay moment” in the film, according to director Bill Condon.

“[LeFou] is just realizing that he has these feelings [for Gaston],” Condon told UK gay glossy Attitude. “And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its pay-off at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

At Thursday's premiere, Gad told the AP that Condon “did an amazing job of giving us an opportunity to create a version of LeFou that isn’t like the original, that expands on what the original did, but that makes him more human and makes him a wonderfully complex character to some extent.”

“I'm very proud of it. It's an incredible moment and it's subtle, but I think it's effective,” Gad said of the scene.

Out actor Luke Evans, who plays Gaston in the film, added, “Fear is not a good thing to fuel, and Gaston is responsible for that. But he fails – he fails miserably, and everybody finds love. Everyone!”

