Singer-songwriter Daya is the latest artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

Daya, 18, released her self-titled debut EP in 2015, and her first studio album, Sit Still, Look Pretty, the following year. She is the featured vocalist on Don't Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers, which won the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. Last year, she performed at LA Pride.

In an interview with TIME, Daya, who grew up in Pittsburgh, explained that Sit Still, Look Pretty was meant to send a message about female empowerment.

“I grew up with four sisters – four very talented and intelligent sisters – and two parents that were very supportive of whatever we wanted to do. So I took that message, and wanted to tell it to my younger audience, especially girls who feel like they're put into a box or a mold by society saying you have to look or act a certain way to please people,” Daya said. “But really, girls can do anything that guys can.”

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.