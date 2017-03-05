Singer-songwriter Daya is the latest
artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks
campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.
Daya, 18, released her self-titled
debut EP in 2015, and her first studio album, Sit Still, Look
Pretty, the following year. She is the featured vocalist on
Don't Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers, which won the 2017
Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. Last year, she performed at
LA Pride.
In an interview with TIME, Daya,
who grew up in Pittsburgh, explained that Sit Still, Look Pretty
was meant to send a message about female empowerment.
“I grew up with four sisters – four
very talented and intelligent sisters – and two parents that were
very supportive of whatever we wanted to do. So I took that message,
and wanted to tell it to my younger audience, especially girls who
feel like they're put into a box or a mold by society saying you have
to look or act a certain way to please people,” Daya
said. “But really, girls can do anything that guys can.”
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees,
Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara,
Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.