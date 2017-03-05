Video of a 96-year-old man talking about his recent coming out at the age of 95 has gone viral.

In the video, Davey Wavey talks to Roman Blank, who has two children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. His marriage to Ruth Blank has lasted 67 years.

Blank says that he knew he was gay since the age of five.

“I just told them plain and I was born and was all my life gay,” Blank said of telling his family. “I told them the whole tragedy of my life and then they understood what happened to me.”

“Can you imagine … 90 years to be in the closet?”

Roman and Ruth Blank are featured in the upcoming documentary On My Way Out, which is being produced by their grandson, Brandon Gross.