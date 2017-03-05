Video of a 96-year-old man talking
about his recent coming out at the age of 95 has gone viral.
In the video, Davey Wavey talks to
Roman Blank, who has two children, five grandchildren and one great
grandchild. His marriage to Ruth Blank has lasted 67 years.
Blank says that he knew he was gay
since the age of five.
“I just told them plain and I was
born and was all my life gay,” Blank said of telling his family.
“I told them the whole tragedy of my life and then they understood
what happened to me.”
“Can you imagine … 90 years to be
in the closet?”
Roman and Ruth Blank are featured in
the upcoming documentary On My Way Out, which is being
produced by their grandson, Brandon Gross.