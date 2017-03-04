OUT readers have voted singer Adam Lambert the magazine's Most Eligible Bachelor of 2017.

“Single queers everywhere can sleep a little easier knowing that their voices have been heard. Another Valentine’s Day means another list of OUT's 100 Most Eligible Bachelors,” OUT editors wrote in announcing the results. “You voted, and the results are in.”

“Glam rocker/pretty boy, Adam Lambert, takes a whopping lead with 45% of the votes. Throw him a Tweet, and spark a connection. It will be a fun, if not slightly unconventional, story to tell when your kids ask how their daddies first met.”

Lambert had a second place finish in last year's survey.

Rounding out the top 5 were singer Mitch Grassi (19%), model Jacob Bixenman (6%), British businessman Nik Thakkar (4%) and philanthropist Thomas Rom (3%).

The annual survey asked readers to consider from “100 of the most dateable gay guys on the planet,” including athlete Michael Sam, actor Charlie Carver and recently out rapper Taylor Bennett. Openly out men with a broad range of backgrounds, from fashion icons to politicians, were nominated.