OUT readers have voted singer
Adam Lambert the magazine's Most Eligible Bachelor of 2017.
“Single queers everywhere can sleep a
little easier knowing that their voices have been heard. Another
Valentine’s Day means another list of OUT's 100 Most
Eligible Bachelors,” OUT editors wrote in announcing the
results. “You voted, and the results are in.”
“Glam rocker/pretty boy, Adam
Lambert, takes a whopping lead with 45% of the votes. Throw him a
Tweet, and spark a connection. It will be a fun, if not slightly
unconventional, story to tell when your kids ask how their daddies
first met.”
Lambert had a second place finish in
last year's survey.
Rounding out the top 5 were singer
Mitch Grassi (19%), model Jacob Bixenman (6%), British businessman
Nik Thakkar (4%) and philanthropist Thomas Rom (3%).
The annual survey asked readers to
consider from “100 of the most dateable gay guys on the planet,”
including athlete Michael Sam, actor Charlie Carver and recently
out rapper Taylor Bennett. Openly out men with a broad range of
backgrounds, from fashion icons to politicians, were
nominated.