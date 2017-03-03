More than 100 members of Congress have
signed on to a bipartisan letter calling on President Donald Trump to
reinstate transgender protections for students.
The Obama-era guidance from the
Department of Education with the support of the Department of Justice
instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the
bathroom of their choice. Trump revoked the policy last month,
saying that he believes the issue belongs to the states.
(Related: Trump
rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)
Out Congressman Marc Pocan of Wisconsin
and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights
advocate, organized the effort.
“The federal guidance issued in May
2016 pertaining to transgender students reflects over a decade of
case law and proven best practices from schools around the country,”
the
letter states. “The Departments issued this guidance at the
request of educators across the country seeking clarification about
how to best comply with existing laws. National leaders in education
– including the leading associations of teachers, principals,
pediatricians, and school counselors and psychologists – supported
this clarification.”
“Title IX provides transgender
students the right to equal treatment in accordance with their gender
identity. Unfortunately, rescinding this guidance only serves to
confuse school administrators and take away a vital tool for students
and their families who want to be treated with dignity and respect.
Further, this action sends the wrong message – a very dangerous
message – to transgender youth and their peers.”