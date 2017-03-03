Christian conservative Franklin Graham
is calling on Christians to boycott Disney over gay characters.
Conservatives are up in arms about
same-sex kisses shown last week on Disney XD's Star vs. the Forces
of Evil and a planned gay character in Disney's upcoming
live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.
(Related: Live-action
remake of Beauty
and the Beast
to feature gay character.)
While the kisses on Star were in
the background, Christian conservative group One Million Moms
threatened to boycott Disney “unless they produce family-friendly
entertainment.”
Graham, who gave the benediction, or
closing prayer, at President Donald Trump's inauguration, agreed in a
Facebook post, saying that Disney is “trying to push the LGBT
agenda into the hearts and minds of your children.”
“Disney has aired a cartoon with
same-sex couples kissing,” Graham wrote. “It has also been
announced that their new movie Beauty and the Beast will
feature a gay character in an attempt to normalize this lifestyle.
They’re trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of
your children – watch out! Disney has the right to make their
cartoons, it’s a free country.”
“But as Christians we also have the
right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will
say no to Disney. I met Walt Disney when I was a young boy – he was
very gracious to me, my father Billy Graham, and my younger brother
when we visited. He would be shocked at what has happened to the
company that he started.”