Christian conservative Franklin Graham is calling on Christians to boycott Disney over gay characters.

Conservatives are up in arms about same-sex kisses shown last week on Disney XD's Star vs. the Forces of Evil and a planned gay character in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

(Related: Live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast to feature gay character.)

While the kisses on Star were in the background, Christian conservative group One Million Moms threatened to boycott Disney “unless they produce family-friendly entertainment.”

Graham, who gave the benediction, or closing prayer, at President Donald Trump's inauguration, agreed in a Facebook post, saying that Disney is “trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of your children.”

“Disney has aired a cartoon with same-sex couples kissing,” Graham wrote. “It has also been announced that their new movie Beauty and the Beast will feature a gay character in an attempt to normalize this lifestyle. They’re trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of your children – watch out! Disney has the right to make their cartoons, it’s a free country.”

“But as Christians we also have the right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney. I met Walt Disney when I was a young boy – he was very gracious to me, my father Billy Graham, and my younger brother when we visited. He would be shocked at what has happened to the company that he started.”