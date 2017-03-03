Out actor Charlie Carver recently told
Entertainment Tonight that he got an education on the set of
When We Rise.
The 28-year-old Carver plays a sailor
in the 7-part miniseries that explores the people and events of the
modern LGBT rights movement.
“As an actor it's always so fun to be
able to have real source material, real history to dig into, because
it gives you an emotional way in and it gives you something to sort
of share, you know,” Carver said about the show. “So, in this
case, yeah, I knew a general sense of LGBT history but I didn't know
much about the specifics of what it would be like to be in the
military at that time and to be gay. So, that opened up a whole
avenue of research.”
“[Watching the show] you will get a
serious education,” he
added.
Carver, who is best known for his roles
as Ethan on MTV's Teen Wolf and Porter Scavo on ABC's
Desperate Housewives, came out last January in a series of
Instagram posts.
Carver said that being out has given
him the “freedom” to pursue new roles, including LGBT characters.
“It is a sense of freedom,” Carver
said. “I hope that [being out] changes hearts and minds.”