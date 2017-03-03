Out actor Charlie Carver recently told Entertainment Tonight that he got an education on the set of When We Rise.

The 28-year-old Carver plays a sailor in the 7-part miniseries that explores the people and events of the modern LGBT rights movement.

“As an actor it's always so fun to be able to have real source material, real history to dig into, because it gives you an emotional way in and it gives you something to sort of share, you know,” Carver said about the show. “So, in this case, yeah, I knew a general sense of LGBT history but I didn't know much about the specifics of what it would be like to be in the military at that time and to be gay. So, that opened up a whole avenue of research.”

“[Watching the show] you will get a serious education,” he added.

Carver, who is best known for his roles as Ethan on MTV's Teen Wolf and Porter Scavo on ABC's Desperate Housewives, came out last January in a series of Instagram posts.

Carver said that being out has given him the “freedom” to pursue new roles, including LGBT characters.

“It is a sense of freedom,” Carver said. “I hope that [being out] changes hearts and minds.”