Amazon, Apple, Ebay and 50 other
companies have joined an amcius brief in support of
transgender student Gavin Grimm, the teen at the center of the
bathroom access debate.
Grimm is the Gloucester High School
senior who is challenging his school district's policy that prohibits
transgender students such as himself from using the bathroom of their
choice. The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case
on March 28.
(Related: Laverne
Cox on The
View
calls transgender teen Gavin Grimm “inspiring.”)
“These companies are sending a
powerful message to transgender children and their families that
America’s leading businesses have their backs,” said Chad
Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's
largest LGBT rights advocate. “Across the country, corporate
leaders are speaking out because they know attacking transgender
youth isn't just shameful – it also puts the families of their
employees and customers at risk. Transgender students like Gavin are
entitled to the full protection of the law, and must be affirmed,
respected and protected in the classroom and beyond.”
The 53 companies that signed the
brief represent over 1.3 million employees and $613 billion in
revenue, according to an HRC statement.
Companies that signed on to the brief
include Affirm, Inc., Airbnb, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Asana,
Inc., Box, Inc., Codecademy, Credo Mobile, Inc., Dropbox, Inc., eBay
Inc., Etsy, Fastly, Inc., Flipboard, Inc., Gap Inc., General
Assembly, GitHub, Inc., IBM, Intel Corporation, Kickstarter, PBC,
Knotel, Inc., LinkedIn, Lyft, M Booth, MAC Cosmetics Inc., Mapbox,
Inc., Marin Software Incorporated, Massachusetts Mutual Life
Insurance, Microsoft Corporation, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams,
MongoDB Inc., NetApp, Inc., Next Fifteen Communications Corporation,
Nextdoor, Pandora Media, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Postmates Inc.,
Replacements, Ltd., RetailMeNot, Inc., Salesforce, Shutterstock,
Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., Spotify, The OutCast Agency, The
WhiteWave Foods Company, Tumblr, Inc., Twilio Inc., Twitter Inc.,
Udacity, Inc., Warby Parker, Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Yahoo! Inc., Yelp
Inc., and Zendesk, Inc.