The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed
retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson as secretary of the U.S. Department
of Housing and Urban Development.
According to The Washington Post,
Carson's confirmation came down mostly along party lines, with six
Democrats and one independent voting for Carson.
Critics have questioned whether Carson
is qualified to manage HUD, which has a budget of nearly $49 billion.
Carson, who grew up poor in Detroit and
went on to become a renowned neurosurgeon, dropped out of the
Republican race for the presidential nomination in March after
disappointing results on Super Tuesday. He is a vocal opponent of
LGBT rights, as are many of President Donald Trump's picks.
During his Senate confirmation hearing,
Carson told lawmakers that he's opposed to “extra rights” for
LGBT people.
“You have in the past raised
questions about whether LGBTQ people should enjoy the same rights as
everyone else. Do you believe that HUD has a duty to take actions
that promote equal access to housing opportunities for LGBTQ people?”
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown asked.
“Of course I would enforce all the
laws of the land,” Carson replied. “And I believe that all
Americans, regardless of any of the things you mentioned, should be
protected by the law. What I have mentioned in the past is that no
one gets extra rights. Extra rights means you get to redefine
everything for everybody else.”
In 2013, Carson was pressured to
apologize for comparing same-sex marriage to bestiality and
pedophilia. Despite the apology, he continued to make outrageous
claims against the LGBT community, possibly in hopes of winning over
Christian conservatives during the presidential primaries.
Carson returned to the headlines for a
homophobic remark in January of 2015, when he warned gay couples
against pushing bakers opposed to marriage equality, saying that the
bakers might “poison” their cake.
Two months later, Carson argued that
being gay is a choice, “because a lot of people go into prison
straight and when they come out they're gay.”
(Related: Dan
Savage invites Ben Carson to suck his dick to see if it turns him
gay.)
During the Republican National
Convention in Cleveland, where he endorsed Trump for president,
Carson called changing gender the “height of absurdity.”