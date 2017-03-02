Christian conservative Franklin Graham
has warned that gay drama Moonlight is part of “Hollywood's
dark plan” to normalize “sin.”
Moonlight, which follows an
African-American man (played by Trevante Rhodes) who struggles to
come out gay over three periods of his life while growing up in a
rough neighborhood of Miami, won the Oscar for Best Picture at
Sunday's Academy Awards. La La Land, considered a favorite,
was first mistakenly announced as the winner.
(Related: Moonlight
Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney Dedicates Oscar To
“Non-Gender-Conforming” Youth.)
In a Facebook post, Graham, who gave
the benediction, or closing prayer, at President Donald Trump's
inauguration, suggested that the mix-up was a PR stunt, and warned
followers to keep young people from viewing the film.
“This weekend’s #Oscars had a big
mix-up that we keep hearing about in the media, and some are even
speculating that it may have been just a PR stunt,” Graham wrote.
“I don’t know about that, but either way, many who had never
heard of the film Moonlight, which received best picture, have
heard of it now. From the reviews I have read, Moonlight
portrays a young gay African American coming of age and it
stereotypes him as violent, a drug dealer, and a convict.”
“Hollywood is notorious for
glorifying sin. This is just another example of the LGBT’s agenda
to make lifestyle choices that God defines as sin seem more and more
culturally acceptable. I warn families and the church – don’t
allow your young people to be sucked into Hollywood’s dark plan. We
love all people, but we have to be honest about sin’s consequences.
Sin is sin – it doesn’t matter if it gets an Oscar or not,” he
added.