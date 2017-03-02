Gay and lesbian couples began marrying on Wednesday in Finland as a law approved by lawmakers in 2014 finally took effect.

Kuopio MP Markku Rossi was among the first to take advantage of the new law. He and artist Matti Kaarlej ä rvi converted their 2015 civil partnership into a marriage, according to Ilta-Sanomat.

“As society has now finally made the decision, we want to be an example to others,” said Kaarlej ä rvi.

More than 100,000 people signed a petition demanding that lawmakers repeal the law. Finland's Parliament last month rejected the activists' calls with a 120-48 vote.

All of Finland's Nordic neighbors have extend marriage rights to same-sex couples.

European nations with equal marriage rights include Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar. A same-sex marriage law that does not include adoption rights took effect last week in Slovenia.