Gay and lesbian couples began marrying
on Wednesday in Finland as a law approved by lawmakers in 2014
finally took effect.
Kuopio MP Markku Rossi was among the
first to take advantage of the new law. He and artist Matti
Kaarlejärvi converted
their 2015 civil partnership into a marriage, according to
Ilta-Sanomat.
“As society has now finally made the
decision, we want to be an example to others,” said Kaarlejärvi.
More than 100,000 people signed a
petition demanding that lawmakers repeal the law. Finland's
Parliament last month rejected the activists' calls with a 120-48
vote.
All of Finland's Nordic neighbors have
extend marriage rights to same-sex couples.
European nations with equal marriage
rights include Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium,
Luxembourg, France, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Iceland,
Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar. A same-sex marriage law that does not
include adoption rights took effect last week in Slovenia.