RuPaul's Drag Race is leaving Logo TV after eight seasons.

Season nine of the reality show will premiere on March 24 at 8PM on VH1. Encore episodes will air on Logo the following Thursday. Last season's RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars aired on Logo and VH1.

VH1 and Logo are owned by Viacom.

“Broadcasting the show on VH1 will allow fans to experience the energy, heart and talent these fierce Queens bring to the stage every week,” Pamela Post, senior vice president of original programming and development at Logo, said in a statement.

“Coming off RuPaul’s Emmy win and a ratings record-breaking season of All Stars, the fandom around RuPaul’s Drag Race has only continued to swell as we head into season nine,” Post added.

