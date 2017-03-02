RuPaul's Drag Race is leaving
Logo TV after eight seasons.
Season nine of the reality show will
premiere on March 24 at 8PM on VH1. Encore episodes will air on Logo
the following Thursday. Last season's RuPaul's Drag Race: All
Stars aired on Logo and VH1.
VH1 and Logo are owned by Viacom.
“Broadcasting the show on VH1 will
allow fans to experience the energy, heart and talent these fierce
Queens bring to the stage every week,” Pamela Post, senior vice
president of original programming and development at Logo, said in a
statement.
“Coming off RuPaul’s Emmy win and a
ratings record-breaking season of All Stars, the fandom around
RuPaul’s Drag Race has only continued to swell as we head
into season nine,” Post added.
