The Arkansas Senate has approved a bill that calls for a constitutional convention to ban same-sex marriage throughout the United States.

According to the Associated Press, Arkansas' Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday approved Senate Joint Resolution 7 by a 19-9 vote, sending the measure to the House.

Introduced by Senator Jason Rapert, SJR7 calls for a constitutional convention “for the purpose of proposing an amendment prohibiting the United States Constitution or the Constitution or Laws of any state from defining or construing the definition of 'marriage' to mean anything other than the union of one man and one woman.”

The Supreme Court in 2015 found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, striking down laws and constitutional amendments in many states, including in Arkansas, that defined marriage as solely a heterosexual union.

(Related: Trump “fine” with Supreme Court gay marriage ruling.)

Kendra Johnson, state director for the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Arkansas chapter, criticized the Senate's vote.

“Marriage equality is settled law, and any bill or legislator seeking to undermine it is in conflict with the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Constitution,” Johnson said in a statement. “HRC Arkansas calls on our lawmakers to put an end to these cynical, divisive theatrics, and start focusing on the issues that matter to Arkansans instead introducing a bill that would only seek to harm LGBTQ people.”

A constitutional convention can be called by 34 state legislatures. A proposed amendment becomes law when ratified by 38 states.