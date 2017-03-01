Out singer Adam Lambert was among the
celebrities who attended the 25th annual Elton John AIDS
Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
The event raised seven million for the
foundation founded by Elton John and his husband David Furnish.
“As we look back on our efforts over
the past 25 years to prevent HIV infections, help people living with
the disease, and speak up for their rights, we have a lot to be proud
of and a lot of valuable experiences to inform our work going
forward,” said John in a statement. “This party and our work have
always been about love, inclusion, fairness, and good health for
everyone. We believe these remedies can cure anything – most
especially AIDS.”
On the red carpet, Lambert said that
the fight against AIDS “still needs to go on.”
“I think maybe some of the young
generation right now have sorta downplayed it a bit,” said
Lambert. “So we have to kinda remind them, 'This is what it
is, this is how to prevent it, this is how to deal with it.'”
“Especially right now in this
sociopolitical time, I think it's really important. HIV AIDS is one
component of a community that's being marginalized, so we have to stand
up and make sure that we dig our feet in the sand and stay strong,”
he added.
Other celebrities who attended the gala
included Jeffrey Tambor, Sharon Stone, Caitlyn Jenner and Ricky
Martin.