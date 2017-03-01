Out singer Adam Lambert was among the celebrities who attended the 25th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

The event raised seven million for the foundation founded by Elton John and his husband David Furnish.

“As we look back on our efforts over the past 25 years to prevent HIV infections, help people living with the disease, and speak up for their rights, we have a lot to be proud of and a lot of valuable experiences to inform our work going forward,” said John in a statement. “This party and our work have always been about love, inclusion, fairness, and good health for everyone. We believe these remedies can cure anything – most especially AIDS.”

On the red carpet, Lambert said that the fight against AIDS “still needs to go on.”

“I think maybe some of the young generation right now have sorta downplayed it a bit,” said Lambert. “So we have to kinda remind them, 'This is what it is, this is how to prevent it, this is how to deal with it.'”

“Especially right now in this sociopolitical time, I think it's really important. HIV AIDS is one component of a community that's being marginalized, so we have to stand up and make sure that we dig our feet in the sand and stay strong,” he added.

Other celebrities who attended the gala included Jeffrey Tambor, Sharon Stone, Caitlyn Jenner and Ricky Martin.