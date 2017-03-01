Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox on Tuesday shared a powerful message for transgender youth.

“When I grew up, I couldn't accept my own trans-ness,” Cox told .Mic. “There was a bit of depression.”

“I had my own suicide attempt as well when I was a young person because of shame, because of stigma, because I didn't understand who I was.”

Cox, an outspoken advocate for transgender rights, criticized President Donald Trump's decision to rescind Obama-era guidance that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

“I think the problems with these policies, in addition to further stigmatizing and singling out trans kids, is that it sends a message to trans kids that we are less than. And the second you start feeling that you are less than, you internalize shame, you internalize all the stuff that keeps you from living your best life.”

“Trans people have existed from the beginning of time. I think it is our birthright to be anointed and to be treated as if we should be revered. I want to let all trans kids out there know that that is their history. That is who they are. And that they are beautiful and divine,” she added.