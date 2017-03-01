Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox on
Tuesday shared a powerful message for transgender youth.
“When I grew up, I couldn't accept my
own trans-ness,” Cox
told .Mic. “There was a bit of depression.”
“I had my own suicide attempt as well
when I was a young person because of shame, because of stigma,
because I didn't understand who I was.”
Cox, an outspoken advocate for
transgender rights, criticized President Donald Trump's decision to
rescind Obama-era guidance that instructed public schools to allow
transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Trump
rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)
“I think the problems with these
policies, in addition to further stigmatizing and singling out trans
kids, is that it sends a message to trans kids that we are less than.
And the second you start feeling that you are less than, you
internalize shame, you internalize all the stuff that keeps you from
living your best life.”
“Trans people have existed from the
beginning of time. I think it is our birthright to be anointed and
to be treated as if we should be revered. I want to let all trans
kids out there know that that is their history. That is who they
are. And that they are beautiful and divine,” she added.