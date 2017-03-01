Bill Condon, who is directing Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, says in a new interview that the film will have a gay character.

Gaston, the film's ultra-masculine villain, is played by openly gay actor Luke Evans.

According to Condon, the character of LeFou (played by Josh Gad), Gaston's bumbling sidekick, will have an “exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” Condon told UK gay glossy Attitude.

“He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its pay-off at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie,” he added.

LeFou's over-the-top admiration for Gaston had left some fans speculating about their relationship.

Beauty and the Beast opens on March 17.