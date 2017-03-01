Bill Condon, who is directing Disney's
live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, says in a new
interview that the film will have a gay character.
Gaston, the film's ultra-masculine
villain, is played by openly gay actor Luke Evans.
According to Condon, the character of
LeFou (played by Josh Gad), Gaston's bumbling sidekick, will have an
“exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”
“LeFou is somebody who on one day
wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” Condon
told UK gay glossy Attitude.
“He's confused about what he wants.
It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings. And
Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And
that's what has its pay-off at the end, which I don't want to give
away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie,”
he added.
LeFou's over-the-top admiration for
Gaston had left some fans speculating about their relationship.
Beauty and the Beast opens on
March 17.