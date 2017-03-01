Out twins Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin of the indie group Tegan and Sara have launched the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which aims to support LGBT women.

The Tegan and Sara Foundation aims to “fight for economic justice, health and representation for LGBTQ girls and women,” the sisters said in a letter posted on the foundation's website.

The sisters recently explained that starting a foundation allows them to raise more money and reach more people in need.

“We've realized in the last few years that a foundation would allow us to raise much more money than we could ever hope to by using our standard 'T-shirt drive' type fundraising,” they told Noisey. “With a foundation, we can also make sure that these funds and programs are reaching people in our community who need support.”

Tegan and Sara have partnered with Kiehl's on a range of products. They said that 100 percent of net profits will be donated to the foundation in support of LGBT youth.

“We're fortunate to be connected to amazing individuals and brands who care about the world and we will continue to use all our resources and connections to make a difference. And we are always searching for new partners to join the movement for LGBTQ women's equality,” they said.