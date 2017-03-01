Out twins Tegan Rain Quin and Sara
Keirsten Quin of the indie group Tegan and Sara have launched the
Tegan
and Sara Foundation, which aims to support LGBT women.
The Tegan and Sara Foundation aims to
“fight for economic justice, health and representation for LGBTQ
girls and women,” the sisters said in a letter posted on the
foundation's website.
The sisters recently explained that
starting a foundation allows them to raise more money and reach more
people in need.
“We've realized in the last few years
that a foundation would allow us to raise much more money than we
could ever hope to by using our standard 'T-shirt drive' type
fundraising,” they
told Noisey.
“With a foundation, we can also make sure that these funds and
programs are reaching people in our community who need support.”
Tegan and Sara have partnered with
Kiehl's
on a range of products. They said that 100 percent of net
profits will be donated to the foundation in support of LGBT youth.
“We're fortunate to be connected to
amazing individuals and brands who care about the world and we will
continue to use all our resources and connections to make a
difference. And we are always searching for new partners to join the
movement for LGBTQ women's equality,” they said.