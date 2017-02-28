White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
on Monday hinted that an executive order protecting “religious
freedom” was coming.
When asked by the Daily Signal
whether the rumored order was still in the offing, Spicer replied: “I
think we've discussed executive orders in the past, and for the most
part, we're not going to get into discussing what may or may not come
until we're ready to announce it. So, I'm sure as we move forward
we'll have something.”
Over the weekend, former Ohio Secretary
of State Ken Blackwell, a senior fellow at the Family Research
Council (FRC), a Christian conservative group opposed to LGBT rights,
told SiriusXM Progress' Michelangelo Signorile that the order was on
its way.
“In the final analysis, what we want
is an executive order that will meet the scrutiny of the judicial
process,” Blackwell
said. “If there is no executive order, that will disappoint
[social conservatives]. But a good executive order will not. So
we're still in the process.”
Blackwell added that the “anchor
concept” of the order would be protecting opponents of marriage
equality.
“I think small business owners who
hold a religious belief that traditional marriage is between one man
and one woman should not have their religious liberty trampled upon,”
he said. “I would imagine that that will be, strongly and clearly,
the anchor concept.”
Last month, the White House downplayed
reports that President Donald Trump was considering signing such an
order.