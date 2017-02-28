White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday hinted that an executive order protecting “religious freedom” was coming.

When asked by the Daily Signal whether the rumored order was still in the offing, Spicer replied: “I think we've discussed executive orders in the past, and for the most part, we're not going to get into discussing what may or may not come until we're ready to announce it. So, I'm sure as we move forward we'll have something.”

Over the weekend, former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell, a senior fellow at the Family Research Council (FRC), a Christian conservative group opposed to LGBT rights, told SiriusXM Progress' Michelangelo Signorile that the order was on its way.

“In the final analysis, what we want is an executive order that will meet the scrutiny of the judicial process,” Blackwell said. “If there is no executive order, that will disappoint [social conservatives]. But a good executive order will not. So we're still in the process.”

Blackwell added that the “anchor concept” of the order would be protecting opponents of marriage equality.

“I think small business owners who hold a religious belief that traditional marriage is between one man and one woman should not have their religious liberty trampled upon,” he said. “I would imagine that that will be, strongly and clearly, the anchor concept.”

Last month, the White House downplayed reports that President Donald Trump was considering signing such an order.