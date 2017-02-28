Patricia Arquette has criticized the
omission of her sister Alexis Arquette from the In Memoriam section
of Sunday's Oscars ceremony.
Alexis, the sibling of David and
Patricia Arquette, starred in more than 40 films, including The
Wedding Singer, I Think I Do and Killer Drag Queens on
Dope. Alexis' transition from male to female was documented in
the film Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother. She died on
September 11 and was 47 years old.
Patricia said that excluding her sister
was a “real slight to the trans community.”
“Alexis was really brave to live her
truth as a trans woman. … I think that was a real slight to the
trans community, especially at this time, when trans kids can’t
even go to the bathroom in the United States of America at school. It
says a lot about the lack of inclusion. Trans kids can really never
look at anyone and see their heroes, and I think that was a big
mistake,” Patricia
told Entertainment
Tonight.
“The reality is, trans people are
ignored all the time in our culture and our community. They have
their civil rights taken away. They're a very disrespected
community,” she added.