Patricia Arquette has criticized the omission of her sister Alexis Arquette from the In Memoriam section of Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

Alexis, the sibling of David and Patricia Arquette, starred in more than 40 films, including The Wedding Singer, I Think I Do and Killer Drag Queens on Dope. Alexis' transition from male to female was documented in the film Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother. She died on September 11 and was 47 years old.

Patricia said that excluding her sister was a “real slight to the trans community.”

“Alexis was really brave to live her truth as a trans woman. … I think that was a real slight to the trans community, especially at this time, when trans kids can’t even go to the bathroom in the United States of America at school. It says a lot about the lack of inclusion. Trans kids can really never look at anyone and see their heroes, and I think that was a big mistake,” Patricia told Entertainment Tonight.

“The reality is, trans people are ignored all the time in our culture and our community. They have their civil rights taken away. They're a very disrespected community,” she added.