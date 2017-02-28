A federal district court on Monday ruled in favor of three transgender students who wish to use the bathroom of their choice.

Juliet Evancho, the sister of Jackie Evancho, who performed at President Donald Trump's inaugural festivities, is one of the three transgender students who challenged their Pennsylvania school district's new policy on transgender bathroom access. Pine-Richland High School reversed its inclusive restroom policy in September under pressure from anti-LGBT groups.

U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak issued a preliminary injunction in favor of the plaintiffs, who are represented by Lambda Legal.

In his 48-page ruling, Hornak wrote that the school district's policy violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.

“The Plaintiffs appear to the Court to be young people seeking to do what young people try to do every day – go to school, obtain an education, and interact as equals with their peers,” he wrote. “[T] he Plaintiffs have shown a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of their claim that the District's enforcement of Resolution 2 as to their use of common school restrooms does not afford them equal protection of the law as guaranteed to them by the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Next month, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a similar case. Transgender student Gavin Grimm's lawyers argue that such policies violate Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Hornak sidestepped that argument, writing that the statute “at this moment is clouded with uncertainly that this Court is not in a position to conclude which party in this case has the likelihood of success on the merits of that statutory claim.”