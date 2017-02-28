Bob Harper, personal trainer and host of NBC's The Biggest Loser, says he's taking it easy after suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.

“I am feeling better. Just taking it easy,” he caption a photo on Instagram of himself from a bed, wearing a hospital gown.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support. It feels good to be cared about. I've been home for 8 days now,” he added.

According to TMZ, the 51-year-old Harper collapsed two weeks ago while working out at a gym in New York City. Harper was given CPR by a doctor who was also working out. His mother died of a heart attack.

Harper came out publicly on an episode of The Biggest Loser in 2013.