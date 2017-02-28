Bob Harper, personal trainer and host
of NBC's The Biggest Loser, says he's taking it easy after
suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.
“I am feeling better. Just taking it
easy,” he caption a photo on Instagram of himself from a bed,
wearing a hospital gown.
“I want to thank everyone for the
outpouring of messages and support. It feels good to be cared about.
I've been home for 8 days now,” he added.
According to TMZ, the 51-year-old
Harper collapsed two weeks ago while working out at a gym in New York
City. Harper was given CPR by a doctor who was also working out.
His mother died of a heart attack.
Harper
came out publicly on an episode of The
Biggest Loser
in 2013.