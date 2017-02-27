The Supreme Court last week rebuked three anti-LGBT groups for misgendering Gavin Grimm, the transgender teen at the center of the transgender bathroom access debate.

Grimm is the Gloucester High School senior who is challenging his school district's policy that prohibits transgender students such as himself from using the bathroom of their choice. The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case on March 28.

Three briefs in the case filed in support of the school district – one filed by Liberty Counsel and two filed by the National Organization for Marriage together with the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence – incorrectly used a female pronoun to refer to Grimm in the their front page captions, altering “his” to “her.”

Liberty Counsel confirmed that it had not made a mistake.

“Gavin Grimm is a biological girl who now says she subjectively 'identifies' as a 'boy,'” the group told Slate.

In letters to the groups from the Office of the Clerk, the court informed the groups that they had violated Rule 34 of the Rules of the Supreme Court, which requires that each brief “shall bear on its cover … the caption of the case as appropriate in this Court.”

“Please ensure careful compliance with this requirement in this and other cases in the future,” Clerk Scott S. Harris wrote.

Slate noted that these groups were “so eager to deny Grimm this basic dignity that they intentionally flouted the rules of the Supreme Court of the United States. It is difficult to imagine a justice citing anything these groups' briefs say – even those who vote against Grimm.”