Out actress Jodie Foster was among the celebrities who spoke last week at a rally in Beverly Hills to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban. The event was organized by the United Talent Agency (UTA).

“As many of you know, I don't do this very often,” Foster told the crowd, estimated at over 1,000. “I’m not somebody who feels very comfortable using my public face for activism. In my life, I’ve found small ways, much like most of you, to serve, and to show up, and to give somebody a lift at the bottom of the hill when they’re going to the top. I’ve always made a subtle way, a quiet way, and a personal way.”

"But this year is a very different year. It’s time to show up. It’s a singular time in history. It's a time to engage. And as the very, very dead Frederick Douglass once said, ‘Any time is a good time for illumination,’ and this is the time for illumination. I believe this time is filled with light ... not darkness.”

“It doesn’t matter where you were born, who you voted for, red or blue, whether you're white, black, or brown, or all the colors in the identity rainbow – this is our time to resist. It is our time to show up and demand answers. It’s our time to tell our elected officials to do their job,” Foster added.

Others who spoke at the rally included Michael J. Fox, Keegan-Michael Key and California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.