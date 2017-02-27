Olly Alexander, lead singer of the UK band Years & Years, talked about his sexual experiences during a panel on sex education.

Alexander was joined on the panel by transgender rights activist Paris Lees and Deborah Gold of the National AIDS Trust. The event was organized by Student Pride.

The 26-year-old Alexander said that “gay people did not exist” in his school's curriculum on sex and that he first learned about gay sex from the British drama Queer as Folk.

“Gay people didn't exist in our sex education,” Alexander said. “I had no idea how men even had sex with men. The first time I saw it was on Queer as Folk. And when a guy spat into the hand I couldn't believe it. It just wasn't spoken about. It was hidden away. You could only guess just by talking with friends.”

Alexander's lack of sex education led to “huge anxiety” over STDs, HIV in particular, he said.

“I had a huge anxiety about getting HIV,” he said. “I don't know where that came from. I just didn't have a positive relationship about sex for a long time.”