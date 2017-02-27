Brendon Urie is the latest artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

Urie is the lead vocalist and sole remaining original member of Panic! At The Disco, the Las Vegas rock band that formed in 2004.

An outspoken supporter of LGBT rights, Urie told the Advocate in 2014 that sexual fluidity should be celebrated.

“I feel like [sexual fluidity] should be celebrated. There's no shame in it. And if I can help shed some light on that fact, then great,” Urie said.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.