Brendon Urie is the latest artist to
join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.
Urie is the lead vocalist and sole
remaining original member of Panic! At The Disco, the Las Vegas rock
band that formed in 2004.
An outspoken supporter of LGBT rights,
Urie told the Advocate in 2014 that sexual fluidity should be
celebrated.
“I feel like [sexual fluidity] should
be celebrated. There's no shame in it. And if I can help shed some
light on that fact, then great,” Urie
said.
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and
the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney
and Animal Collective.