Out actor Zachary Quinto has joined the chorus of celebrities criticizing the Trump administration's decision to revoke guidance protecting transgender students.

The Obama-era guidance from the Department of Education instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

In accepting an award at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday in Santa Monica, Quinto credited much of his success to Wilde, saying that the author “represented authenticity in truth.”

“My journey as an openly gay man in Hollywood has been in many ways inspired by his inability to back down, back away, from who he was, celebrating the world in the way he saw it and what made him different,” Quinto said.

“There are protests going on tonight about the reversal of protections for transgender children in this country. I believe it is all of our responsibilities to stand up and be authentic and be visible and fight for people who are striving to find a way in this world, even if they are not reflected back in the same way as everybody else.”

