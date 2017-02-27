Out actor Zachary Quinto has joined the
chorus of celebrities criticizing the Trump administration's decision
to revoke guidance protecting transgender students.
The Obama-era guidance from the
Department of Education instructed public schools to allow
transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.
In accepting an award at the 2017 Oscar
Wilde Awards on Thursday in Santa Monica, Quinto credited much of his
success to Wilde, saying that the author “represented authenticity
in truth.”
“My journey as an openly gay man in
Hollywood has been in many ways inspired by his inability to back
down, back away, from who he was, celebrating the world in the way he
saw it and what made him different,” Quinto
said.
“There are protests going on tonight
about the reversal of protections for transgender children in this
country. I believe it is all of our responsibilities to stand up and
be authentic and be visible and fight for people who are striving to
find a way in this world, even if they are not reflected back in the
same way as everybody else.”
