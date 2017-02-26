Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez on Saturday was elected chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), narrowly defeating Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison.

DNC interim chair Donna Brazile announced the results during the DNC winter meeting in Atlanta. Perez received 234 votes, only 16 votes more than needed to clinch the post.

“Someday, they're going to study this era in American history and they're going to study it alongside the know-nothing movement, and they're going to ask the question of all of us: Where were you in 2017 when we had the worst president in the history of the United States?”

In conceding the election, Ellison, who was voted deputy chair, called on Democrats to put the election behind them and unite.

“You love this country? You love all the people in it? You care about each and every one of them – urban, rural, suburban, all colors, all cultures, all faiths, everybody – and they are in need of your [efforts], and if we wasted even a moment going at it over who supported who, we are not going to be standing up for those people,” he said.

Trump called the election fixed, saying that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had demanded that Perez lead the party.

“The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally 'rigged,'” he tweeted. “[Sen. Bernie Sanders'] guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!”

Two openly gay candidates, Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, dropped out the race – Buckley earlier this month, Buttigieg prior to the vote on Saturday.