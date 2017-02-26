In a segment Thursday on NBC's Late
Night, host Seth Meyers reminded President Donald Trump that he
once claimed he would be a “friend” to the LGBT community.
The Trump administration last week
decided to revoke Obama-era guidance from the Department of Education
that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use
the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Trump
rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)
“As I understand it, you were elected
to bring jobs back to the U.S. Now you don’t want to let
transgender kids use the bathroom of the gender they identify with?
Do you think that’s why the auto industry went to Mexico? For the
bathrooms?” Meyers
said.
“First you demonize Muslims, then
immigrants, and now the transgender community. Hey, just because you
want to bring back coal mining doesn’t mean you have to bring back
everything from the 1800s.”
“During the election, you told the
LGBT community that – and I quote – I will fight for you.' Did
you not mean to include the word 'for'? There’s apparently this
fear that transgender kids are using [these rights] as a ruse to
sneak into restrooms and grab people by the genitals, but if you’re
looking for the kind of person who would do that, you need to look no
further than the Oval Office,” Meyers added.