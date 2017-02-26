In a segment Thursday on NBC's Late Night, host Seth Meyers reminded President Donald Trump that he once claimed he would be a “friend” to the LGBT community.

The Trump administration last week decided to revoke Obama-era guidance from the Department of Education that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

“As I understand it, you were elected to bring jobs back to the U.S. Now you don’t want to let transgender kids use the bathroom of the gender they identify with? Do you think that’s why the auto industry went to Mexico? For the bathrooms?” Meyers said.

“First you demonize Muslims, then immigrants, and now the transgender community. Hey, just because you want to bring back coal mining doesn’t mean you have to bring back everything from the 1800s.”

“During the election, you told the LGBT community that – and I quote – I will fight for you.' Did you not mean to include the word 'for'? There’s apparently this fear that transgender kids are using [these rights] as a ruse to sneak into restrooms and grab people by the genitals, but if you’re looking for the kind of person who would do that, you need to look no further than the Oval Office,” Meyers added.