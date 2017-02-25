Appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, singer Ricky Martin revealed that John Travolta helped him realize he was gay.

“Who was your fist celeb guy crush who made you think, 'Huh, I might be gay?'” a caller asked.

“Wow, you're taking me back to Saturday Night [Fever] with John Travolta and that underwear scene where he stands up, sits down and he … even put it in order,” Martin, 45, answered, slightly gyrating his hips in his chair and hovering his hands over his crotch.

“I saw that movie back then like eight times, and I didn't know why,” he added.

Host Andy Cohen said that his first celebrity guy crush was Eric Estrada, who is best known for co-starring in the NBC police drama CHiPs.

“Yeah, Latino,” Martin responded.