Appearing on Bravo's Watch What
Happens Live, singer Ricky Martin revealed that John Travolta
helped him realize he was gay.
“Who was your fist celeb guy crush
who made you think, 'Huh, I might be gay?'” a caller asked.
“Wow, you're taking me back to
Saturday Night [Fever] with John Travolta and that
underwear scene where he stands up, sits down and he … even put it
in order,” Martin, 45, answered, slightly gyrating his hips in his
chair and hovering his hands over his crotch.
“I saw that movie back then like
eight times, and I didn't know why,” he added.
Host Andy Cohen said that his first
celebrity guy crush was Eric Estrada, who is best known for
co-starring in the NBC police drama CHiPs.
“Yeah, Latino,” Martin responded.