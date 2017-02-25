Actor Kevin McHale plays AIDS Activist Bobbi Campbell in ABC's upcoming miniseries When We Rise.

The 7-part miniseries from Gus Van Sant and Dustin Lance Black takes a look at the people and events that shaped the modern LGBT rights movement.

McHale, 28, who is best known for playing Artie Abrams for six seasons on Fox's musical dramedy Glee, talked to gay glossy OUT about playing Campbell, the 16th person in San Francisco to be diagnosed with Kaposi's sarcoma, at the time a proxy for an AIDS diagnosis.

“It was hard to find stuff on Bobbi, but I was able to listen to some radio interviews,” McHale said. “He was on the cover of Newsweek and labeled as sort of the AIDS poster boy. I think my first takeaway was that he never lived in shame. Even though nobody understood what was going on, he accepted it and lived out loud with it. He went to college to become a nurse, and when he got diagnosed he did his research. Talking to [Dustin Lance Black], I also learned how Bobbi got along with everyone. He fit right in when he moved to town.”

Campbell was a co-founder of the People With AIDS (PWA) Self-Empowerment Movement. The best known example of a continuing PWA group is AIDS Coalition To Unleash Power (ACT-UP), a powerful voice in forcing politicians and other leaders to acknowledge the AIDS crisis.

When We Rise premieres Monday.