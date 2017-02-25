Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Oakley and Ellen
Page are among the celebrities speaking out against the Trump
administration's decision to revoke guidance protecting transgender
students.
The Obama-era guidance from the
Department of Education instructed public schools to allow
transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Trump
rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)
“Just seeing the news about removing
laws protecting trans people,” DeGeneres tweeted. “This isn't
about politics. It's about human rights, and it's not okay.”
“We need to protect trans youth and
stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids,” Page messaged
to her nearly 1.5 million followers. “Support @Translifeline.”
Tyler Oakley tweeted: “we must
#ProtectTransKids. this administration is attacking disenfranchised
communities one by one. we must stand together for what's right.”
Other celebrities, including Katy Perry
and Alyssa Milano, also tweeted support for transgender groups and
Gavin Grimm, the transgender teen at the center of the bathroom
access debate.
(Related: On
The
View,
Laverne Cox calls transgender teen Gavin Grimm “inspiring.”)
Beyoncé
called on her nearly 15 million followers to support GLSEN, which
works to create safe spaces in schools for LGBT youth. “#LGBTQ
students need to know we support them. Share your support to
#protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction
GLSEN.”