Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Oakley and Ellen Page are among the celebrities speaking out against the Trump administration's decision to revoke guidance protecting transgender students.

The Obama-era guidance from the Department of Education instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

“Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people,” DeGeneres tweeted. “This isn't about politics. It's about human rights, and it's not okay.”

“We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids,” Page messaged to her nearly 1.5 million followers. “Support @Translifeline.”

Tyler Oakley tweeted: “we must #ProtectTransKids. this administration is attacking disenfranchised communities one by one. we must stand together for what's right.”

Other celebrities, including Katy Perry and Alyssa Milano, also tweeted support for transgender groups and Gavin Grimm, the transgender teen at the center of the bathroom access debate.

