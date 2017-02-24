Actress Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm, the transgender teen at the center of the bathroom debate, appeared Thursday on ABC's The View to discuss President Donald Trump's decision to rescind school guidance on transgender students.

The Obama-era guidance from the Education Department instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

(Related: Trump rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)

The Supreme Court next month is scheduled to hear arguments in Grimm's legal fight to use the bathroom of his choice at his Virginia high school.

On The View, Grimm, a senior, explained what went into his decision to sue his school board.

“It was a thought process that said this is not right and this can't continue, so what steps can I take to make sure I don't have to spend my high school career being separated away from my peers,” Grimm said. “Unfortunately, that seems like it's going to be happening anyway, but at this point we're just really looking to doing whatever we can for people that come after me.”

Cox, who asked Grammy viewers to “google Gavin Grimm,” joined the panel via telephone.

“Why Gavin?” Cox rhetorically asked. “I think Gavin has been chosen because Gavin is the person who can handle it. He's so unbelievably articulate and composed. He's so inspiring. And at the end of the day, we have to remember that bathroom access really is not about bathrooms. … These bathroom laws are about whether trans people have the right to exist in public space. It's not a state's rights issue, it's a civil rights issue.”

“The revoking of this order sends the message that our lives don't matter, that we are second class citizens, and that we should be treated differently, and stigmatized and shamed,” Cox added.