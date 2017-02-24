Olympian Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday called out President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions for rescinding school guidance on transgender students.

The Obama-era guidance from the Education Department instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

(Related: Trump rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)

According to various reports, Trump and Sessions convinced Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to go along with their plan.

(Related: Betsy DeVos calls revoked transgender protections example of Obama “overreach.”)

“I also have a message for the bullies. You suck,” Jenner, a Republican, posted on social media. “You’re losers and you’re going to keep on losing. Because you’re weak, you pick on kids or you pick on women or anyone you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the Attorney General isn’t enough to cure some of you of your insecurity.”

“I have a message for the trans kids of America. You are winning. … Very soon, we'll win full freedom nationwide, and it's going to happen with bipartisan support.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Jenner, 66, said that she had a message for Trump “from one Republican to another.”

“This is a disaster. You made a promise and you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me,” Jenner said.