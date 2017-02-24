Olympian Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday
called out President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions
for rescinding school guidance on transgender students.
The Obama-era guidance from the
Education Department instructed public schools to allow transgender
students to use the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Trump
rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)
According to various reports, Trump and
Sessions convinced Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to go along
with their plan.
(Related: Betsy
DeVos calls revoked transgender protections example of Obama
“overreach.”)
“I also have a message for the
bullies. You suck,” Jenner,
a Republican, posted on social media. “You’re losers and
you’re going to keep on losing. Because you’re weak, you pick on
kids or you pick on women or anyone you think is vulnerable.
Apparently even becoming the Attorney General isn’t enough to cure
some of you of your insecurity.”
“I have a message for the trans kids
of America. You are winning. … Very soon, we'll win full freedom
nationwide, and it's going to happen with bipartisan support.”
In a video posted on Instagram, Jenner,
66, said that she had a message for Trump “from one Republican to
another.”
“This is a disaster. You made a
promise and you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the
LGBTQ community. Call me,” Jenner said.