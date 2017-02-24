Newly confirmed Secretary of Education
Betsy DeVos on Thursday defended the Trump administration's decision
to revoke Obama-era transgender student protections.
The guidance from the Education
Department instructed public schools to allow transgender students to
use the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Trump
rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)
Appearing at the conservative
conference CPAC, DeVos called the protections an “overreach” of
the Obama administration.
“This issue was a very huge example
of the Obama administration's overreach, to suggest
one-size-fits-all, federal government approach,” DeVos.
She added that she wants to protect
students “to the fullest extent we can” and “to provide
students, parents and teachers with more flexibility around how
education is delivered.”
DeVos reportedly was initially opposed
to rescinding the guidance.