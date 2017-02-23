A coalition of 229 mayors from 46
states and the District of Columbia has condemned President Donald
Trump's decision to rescind federal guidance that protected
transgender students.
The guidance, issued last year by the
Department of Education, instructed schools to allow transgender
students to use the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Trump
rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)
The co-chairs of Mayors Against LGBT
Discrimination – San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Seattle Mayor Ed
Murray, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney –
condemned the president's decision in a statement.
“Today’s announcement from the
Trump administration shows a lack of compassion and understanding for
millions of young people around the country who are simply trying to
be themselves at school. Rescinding this guidance does not and cannot
take away students’ rights, but it sends a cruel and harmful
message that puts transgender students’ well-being and safety at
risk. As mayors, we will continue to support school districts in our
cities that are protecting transgender students from discrimination
and providing the best possible environment for them to receive an
education. All students, including transgender youth, should have an
equal opportunity at school and to succeed in their education,”
they said.