A coalition of 229 mayors from 46 states and the District of Columbia has condemned President Donald Trump's decision to rescind federal guidance that protected transgender students.

The guidance, issued last year by the Department of Education, instructed schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

The co-chairs of Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination – San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney – condemned the president's decision in a statement.

“Today’s announcement from the Trump administration shows a lack of compassion and understanding for millions of young people around the country who are simply trying to be themselves at school. Rescinding this guidance does not and cannot take away students’ rights, but it sends a cruel and harmful message that puts transgender students’ well-being and safety at risk. As mayors, we will continue to support school districts in our cities that are protecting transgender students from discrimination and providing the best possible environment for them to receive an education. All students, including transgender youth, should have an equal opportunity at school and to succeed in their education,” they said.