In a new interview with Entertainment
Weekly, actor TR Knight says that remaining in the closet wasn't
an option for him.
An altercation ten years ago with his
former Grey's Anatomy co-star Isaiah Washington led to
Knight's coming out. Several years later, Knight left the show and
headed to Broadway.
“I had a choice,” Knight
said. “I guess I could've done the glass closet thing but I
knew people who were living in that and it wasn't an option for me.
I just didn't want to live that way.”
“Even though it was a little dramatic
for a couple of years, every event led to something else. My
departure from Grey's led me to go back to New York, which led
me to meeting my husband. He really is the best thing that's ever
happened to me.”
Knight and Patrick Leahy married in
2013.
Knight appears in ABC's When We
Rise, which looks at the people and events that shaped the modern
LGBT rights movement.