Writer-director Dustin Lance Black said
this week that he hopes his new project on the LGBT rights movement
in America inspires young people who might be feeling isolated.
The 7-episode miniseries When We
Rise premieres Monday on ABC.
“I think for LGBT people, it's about
time they have a popularized history that they can watch,” Black
told the AFP. “That it will inspire young people who might be
feeling isolated, which is often where things like suicide come from.
That they can see: 'Oh, I have people out there who have fought for
me and have believed in me.'”
“And more importantly, I think it's a
conservation starter between LGBT families and the families of the
world. That's all I want,” he added.
Guy Pearce, who plays LGBT activist
Cleve Jones in the film, said that the miniseries is timely “because
we're suddenly faced with a change that isn't necessarily what most
of us really think is a good thing.”