Christian conservative groups are cheering President Donald Trump's decision to rescind federal guidance that protected transgender students.

The guidance, issued last year by the Department of Education, instructed schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

(Related: Trump rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)

Liberty Counsel, the Florida-based legal group that represented Kentucky clerk Kim Davis in her legal bid not to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, said in a statement that it applauded the administration.

“We applaud the Trump administration for taking a stand against the Obama administration attempts to impose its unlawful and harmful LGBT agenda on public schools,” said Mat Staver, the group's founder. “Th Obama directive is a lawless act and defies common sense. Allowing boys to use private facilities for girls violates the right to privacy and places girls at risk of sexual abuse.”

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), described the reversal as a “victory” for parents, children and privacy.

“Thanks to the Trump administration, parents and schools will remain free to protect the privacy and well-being of every student,” said Perkins, who has close ties to the president.