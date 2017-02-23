Christian conservative groups are
cheering President Donald Trump's decision to rescind federal
guidance that protected transgender students.
The guidance, issued last year by the
Department of Education, instructed schools to allow transgender
students to use the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Trump
rescinds Obama-era guidance on transgender students.)
Liberty Counsel, the Florida-based
legal group that represented Kentucky clerk Kim Davis in her legal
bid not to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, said
in a statement that it applauded the administration.
“We applaud the Trump administration
for taking a stand against the Obama administration attempts to
impose its unlawful and harmful LGBT agenda on public schools,”
said Mat Staver, the group's founder. “Th Obama directive is a
lawless act and defies common sense. Allowing boys to use private
facilities for girls violates the right to privacy and places girls
at risk of sexual abuse.”
Tony Perkins, president of the Family
Research Council (FRC), described the reversal as a “victory” for
parents, children and privacy.
“Thanks to the Trump administration,
parents and schools will remain free to protect the privacy and
well-being of every student,” said Perkins, who has close ties to
the president.