Patti LaBelle, Tegan and Sara and Years & Years are among the recording artists performing at this year's New York City Pride.

The three day event will take place Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25.

LaBelle and Deborah Cox, who is best known for her 1998 hit Nobody's Supposed To Be Here, will take the Pier 26 stage on Friday. Tegan and Sara and Years & Years will perform the following day. Other artists performing on Saturday include Roisin Murphy, Gallant, Dimitri from Paris and Occupy the Disco.

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander, 26, has spoken openly about his own struggles with homophobia.

While Sunday's headliner has yet to be announced, other acts scheduled to close the 3-day event include Chus & Ceballos, Cindel and Scott Martin.