Patti LaBelle, Tegan and Sara and Years
& Years are among the recording artists performing at this year's
New York City Pride.
The three day event will take place
Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25.
LaBelle and Deborah Cox, who is best
known for her 1998 hit Nobody's Supposed To Be Here, will take
the Pier 26 stage on Friday. Tegan and Sara and Years & Years
will perform the following day. Other artists performing on Saturday
include Roisin Murphy, Gallant, Dimitri from Paris and Occupy the
Disco.
Years & Years frontman Olly
Alexander, 26, has
spoken openly about his own struggles with homophobia.
While Sunday's headliner has yet to be
announced, other acts scheduled to close the 3-day event include Chus
& Ceballos, Cindel and Scott Martin.