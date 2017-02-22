At a press conference on Tuesday, gay conservative Milo Yiannopoulos announced that he has quit Breitbart News, the alt-right website with close ties to President Donald Trump.

Yiannopoulos said that his resignation was effective immediately and praised his colleagues for their support.

The resignation comes on the heels of a scrapped book deal with Simon & Schuster and the rescission of an invitation to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), both of which stemmed from comments Yiannopoulos made that appeared to condone pedophilia.

Describing himself as a “proud free-speech warrior,” Yiannopoulos said Tuesday that he does not “advocate for illegal behavior” and does not “support child abuse.”

A conservative advocacy group posted the footage of Yiannopoulos' controversial comments over the weekend.

“In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men – the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship – those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents,” he said.

“It sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me,” an unseen person responds.

“But you know what? I’m grateful for Father Michael. I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it wasn’t for him,” Yiannopoulos joked.

At his press conference, Yiannopoulos said that he was apologizing to the victims of sexual abuse, not for his views, and announced plans to launch his own media company, though no details were provided.